Maurice man dies from injuries in Vermilion Parish crash

A Maurice man has died from injuries he sustained in an August 19 crash.

State Police say they were told on August 22 that Ivy Hebert, 54, had died from his injuries.

The crash happened on La. 700 near its intersection with La. 699 near Kaplan.

Troopers say Hebert was driving a pick-up truck north on La. 700 and traveled off the road to the right. The vehicle then over corrected and crossed the center line, traveled off the road to the left, hit an embankment and a utility pole, then overturned.

Hebert was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On August 22, 2025, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified that Hebert succumbed to his injuries.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Hebert and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. Additionally, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do so. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.