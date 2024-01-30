Watch Now
Maurice launches new town website

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 30, 2024
MAURICE, La. — Mayor Neil Arsement has announced that the Town of Maurice has launched its first ever website in an effort to continue to grow the community and stay connected.

Among the many features of the new website is the ability for Maurice water customers to pay their bill online.

Work is also being done to add more features and capabilities to the website.

"We are very hopeful that in the near future you will be able to apply and pay for permits online and much more," explains Arsement. "Please stay tuned to our progress and thank you for your commitment to our town."

Arsement encourages residents to take a few minutes to browse the new site here and provide feedback.

