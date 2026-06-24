Man shot in neck while driving past house

One man was injured and a juvenile was arrested in a Saturday afternoon shooting, Abbeville Police say.

Police were called by emergency room personnel Saturday afternoon when a man came in with a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving past a house on North Lamar Street when someone shot at him and the passengers in his vehicle, striking him in the neck.

Police went to the area and found bullet casings from the road. They obtained a warrant for the juvenile accused of firing the gun; the warrant accuses him of three counts attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of a gun in a gun-free zone and aggravated criminal damage to property.

On Monday, the juvenile's father called to make arrangements for his son to turn himself in. He was booked at the APD, and will be held at the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center pending further court orders, police say.

