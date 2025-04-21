Man killed, woman injured in Good Friday shooting in Abbeville

An Abbeville man died Friday, a woman was shot in the head and a three-year-old escaped injury late Friday, police say.

Tavian Anthony Young, 20, died in the shooting, which happened on South Guegnon Street, Abbeville Police said. A woman was shot in the head and is listed in stable condition at a hospital, and a three-year-old child wasn't injured in the shooting.

Police were called to a report of shots fired after 10 p.m. on Good Friday, then received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a utility polie in the Landry's Laundromat parking lot on Charity Street. Another call in saying there was a shooting victim on Prairie Avenue.

Police found an SUV crashed into a utility pole in the parking lot, and found Young inside. He had been fatally shot in the side, police say.

When police got to Prairie Avenue, they found the woman, who was a passenger in Young's vehicle and had been shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital, police say. Another person in the vehicle, the toddler, wasn't injured and was picked up by family members, police say.

Police tried to revive Young at the scene but he was pronounced dead.

The investigation indicates that the SUV was northbound on Guegnon Street when multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle from a .223 firearm. One round hit Young adn another hit the woman in the back of her head, police say. The vehicle traveled north, made a right turn heading east on Charity Street, then traveled to the laundromat parking lot, where it hit the pole, police said.

This case is still actively under investigation and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime, a release states.

You can help by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact the APD “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.