Man and woman in custody after Abbeville homicide

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Abbeville Police Department and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide.

According to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy, the homicide occurred on Monday, July 8, 2024, at around 9:50 p.m. Carlton Hills, 57, was arrested. Hills faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice, and additional charges are expected. Also arrested was Laticia Lewis, 42, who faces a charge of Principal to 2nd Degree Murder. The suspects were booked and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correction Center.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family, officials report.

The case remains under investigation and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.