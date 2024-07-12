Looking for a job? How you can benefit from upcoming job fair

ABBEVILLE, KATC - If you’re looking for a new job opportunity, Vermilion Parish has you covered. The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and Vermilion Economic Development Alliance are again joining forces with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Louisiana Workforce Commission, and South Louisiana Community College to bring businesses and job seekers together.

The Vermilion Parish Job Fair is slated for Wednesday, July 24. This year’s event will be held in the Abbeville High School Gym from 9am until 1pm.

The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Trahan says she’s excited to connect local talent with great job opportunities.

“The chamber of commerce believes that through building small businesses and big businesses we can increase our economy and strengthen our parish,” she said.

One of the chamber’s main priorities is making sure there’s a variety of career fields represented at the fair.

“Industries that will be at the job fair include health care, manufacturing, support service. Anyone 18 years or older that’s looking to jump start their career to swap careers, to enhance their skill set can come and see what they're about,” she said.

The fair is also committed to supporting veterans during their path to new opportunities. ““If you are a veteran and you’re looking for a job, we will give you an American flag sticker when you come in so employers will know that you’re are a veteran and that’s just one of the ways Louisiana workforce commission and Acadiana workforce solution has really educated job employers on how to identify those in special secs of the public,” she said.

South Louisiana Community College will also have the Mobile Lab on-site to feature short-term training programs for jobs that are in demand in south Louisiana. Louisiana Workforce Commission will also have their Mobile Workforce Unit onsite to assist job applicants with online resources.

“ The job fair is not only a way to meet potential employers, it’s a way to connect and network with the people that are on the same page in your community looking for a skilled workforce or to train a skilled workforce in order to build a better city, better state, better parish, better Louisiana,” Trahan said.

Employers can register to participate at VermilionChamber.org [laworks.net] , as space is limited. For additional information, contact the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce at 337-893-2491 or Vermilion Economic Development at 337-740-7433.

Job seekers are encouraged to access resources and prepare through www. https://acadianaworkforce.org/

For updates on seasonal jobs at Walmart and other stores , go to