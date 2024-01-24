Local Vermilion Parish business prepares ahead of heavy rain

JANUARY 23, 2024 — Abbeville, La. - On Tuesday, January 23rd, residents in Abbeville were preparing with essentials ahead of the upcoming heavy rain.

“I’m trying to get the last things that I have to get right now before all that rain comes,” Chadwick Campbell, a customer at Moe’s Station said.

Local businesses like Moe’s Station were also bracing themselves for the storm and potential flooding. Located on the corner of Charity Street in Abbeville, the business reopened late last year in December after a year and a half of renovations.

Community members like Chadwick say he relies on local businesses for his daily essentials of water, noodles, and chips to get him by for the next couple of days.

“When it comes to the community, it’s the little stores that matter because they stay open for us when the big stores are closed. It’s the little people like them who care about us so we try to take care of them,” he said.

While they were not planning on adding sandbags outside of the business, Cashier Z says they plan to stay open for the community’s needs.

“We will be opening to help out the community and provide anything that they may need for the storm,” Moe’s Station Cashier Z Alsoolani said.