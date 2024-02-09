Local Vermilion Parish business gears up for Mardi Gras

Kaplan, La. - Mardi Gras is around the corner and businesses in Vermilion Parish are gearing up for the big day. Located on the corner of 5th street and Cushing Avenue, Manuel Screenprinting is busy preparing purple and green shirts for locals.

A Kaplan gem, this screen printing store is the only one in town. Rhonda Baudoin and her husband have owned Manuel’s for the past fourteen years. “Mardi Gras is a huge part of Kaplan’s culture,” Rhonda said.

While the process may seem easy, it’s a team effort. Rhonda tells KATC that it takes a lot of skill, four months of training and passion to get the perfect shirt.

“You’ve got to know inks, you’ve got to know temperatures, and settings. Accuracy and impeccability is what we want to show. A customer’s approval of your work is paramount,” Rhonda said.

This year, Manuel’s is honoring a Krewe Chic La Pie member who tragically passed away after a heart attack.

“It was an honor for us to design. She was a personal friend of mine and it was an honor to design something that was in her honor and that people will wear,” Rhonda said.

For shirt designs and quotes, you can contact the emails below.

Customerservice@manuelscreenprinting.com

Lee@manuelscreenprinting.com

Hannah@manuelscreenprinting.com

Customapparel@manuelscreenprinting.com

rhonda@manuelscreenprinting.com

