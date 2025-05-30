Local vendors prepare for 24th annual Daylily Festival and Garden Show

ABBEVILLE, La. — Garden enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday as the 24th Annual Daylily Festival and Garden Show takes place in Abbeville. The event promises something for everyone, from rare plants to leisurely strolls through the beautiful gardens.

Attendees can look forward to educational speakers, more than 100 varieties of daylilies, and local vendors from across Acadiana showcasing their unique offerings.

Among the vendors is Dustin Frederick, owner of Plumeria Crazy Nursery in Youngsville, who has participated in the festival for the past 15 years. He expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We will be bringing plumeria, adenium, bonzi, and a lot of rare, cool tropicals. We just love this place; it’s just so beautiful. It’s a 100-year-old live oak tree. It’s family-friendly and not only that, it’s the last show of the year.”

With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse activities, the Daylily Festival and Garden Show offers a chance for community members to connect with nature and learn more about gardening in a relaxed setting.

Daylily Festival & Garden Show

Saturday, May 31, 2025

8:30 am - 3 pm

Magdalen Square / Downtown Abbeville

Educational Speakers

10:00 AM – Louisiana Irises with Gary Salathe

11:00 AM – Growing Roses in South Louisiana with B.J. Abshire

12:00 PM – 4-H Garden Contest Winners with Maddox Miller

