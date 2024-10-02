Local college students share their views ahead of the Vice-Presidential Debate

LAFAYETTE, KATC— Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are set to take the stage Tuesday night for their first and likely only debate ahead of the November election. With the event attracting national attention, questions remain about its impact on young voters.

At the University of Lafayette, many students expressed that the debate is not on their radar.

“I did not know the vice presidential debate was happening tonight,” Sophomore Julien Smith said. Another echoed the sentiment, stating, “I was not aware that the vice presidential debate was happening tonight.”

A few students were aware but expressed confusion about the timing. “I was familiar with it happening this weekend. I didn’t know it was going to be tonight. I think it’s a little weird that it’s on a Tuesday,” Senior Joseph Bozelle commented.

Students, like Bozelle, hope the candidates will clearly outline their plans for the future. “I want to hear what they plan on doing to fix everything because we haven’t heard anything like that. I don’t know what anybody on either side wants to do; they just want to fix it, but I want to know how,” Bozelle said.

Smith remarked on the current state of the political discourse. “I don’t really have expectations, but I don’t have much information on them as far as internet drama,” he said, noting the prevalence of personal attacks in political debates.

Despite the mixed levels of awareness, one common theme emerged: shaping the future remains a top priority for the next generation. “Some of my top issues would include abortion and climate change. I feel like they really impact me and my future,” Taylor Timoll emphasized.

As the debate unfolds, it will be crucial to see whether the candidates address the core issues that resonate with younger voters.

How to watch the VP debate on cable

The vice presidential debate will be broadcast on the CBS television network. It begins at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage of the matchup on CBS stations will start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS — find your local CBS station here.

Where to stream the VP debate

The debate can be streamed on the free CBS News app on your connected TV or smartphone, on Paramount+, and all platforms where CBS News 24/7 is available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube.

Where to watch a replay of the VP debate

The full debate will be available to watch on CBS News' YouTube page and on CBSNews.com.