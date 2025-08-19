Local businesses gear up for the Duck Festival: A celebration of community and cuisine

GUEYDAN, LA - Nestled in the heart of Gueydan, Cafe Veiller is a charming, family-owned eatery that has become a local favorite. The cafe’s co-owner, Byron Richard, describes its inviting atmosphere and home-cooked Cajun meals as reasons why patrons love to visit.

“We have a great atmosphere, home-cooked meals, Cajun style, it's a nice place to come, enjoy, and relax,” Richard said.

Among the cafe's regulars is Brent Sanchez, a frequent customer from Texas who works in the Lake Arthur and Gueydan area. Sanchez travels across the country for work but cherishes discovering good dining spots along the way. He stumbled upon Cafe Veiller by chance while driving around.

“I saw a sign outside that said ‘plate lunches,’ and I said, ‘I have to try that,’” Sanchez recalled. “I’ve been coming here for five, six, seven months now.”

Cafe Veiller is not just a hotspot for locals but is also poised to welcome an influx of visitors during the upcoming 49th Annual Duck Festival. Richard emphasizes the importance of this event for their business.

“It’s extremely important for us; it gets new people in town,” he said. “We get a lot of new looks at our place, people coming in to check us out and see what we’re about. It helps our business out a lot.”

The four-day festival attracts crowds from across Louisiana, significantly benefiting local businesses. Richard notes that during this event, their business typically doubles, making it a vital time for the café.

“So, how does one prepare for their busiest week?” Richard said, offering a straightforward answer: “Buy a lot of food and beer.”

For those in the area, Cafe Veiller promises not just a meal, but a slice of the warm, welcoming community that defines Gueydan.

More information on the Duck Festival below