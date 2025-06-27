Light up the sky, not your home: firework safety tips for July 4th

MAURICE, La. — As the Fourth of July approaches, Joseph Allen, owner of North Vermilion Fireworks, is preparing for one of the busiest seasons of the year. The stand, located in Maurice, serves as a tribute to beloved family members and friends.

In anticipation of the holiday, Allen has been arriving early each day, ensuring that the stand is sparkling clean and ready for customers. “We have a scanning system that you can scan your fireworks and see what it does before you buy it,” he said.

With over 58 different types of fireworks available, North Vermilion Fireworks boasts a total inventory of approximately 5,000 fireworks. Allen emphasizes the importance of this time of year, stating, “It’s a time to celebrate and enjoy the lights.”

While fireworks are a highlight of the holiday, safety remains a top concern. Abbeville Assistant Fire Chief Doris Langlinais stressed the need for caution during celebrations. “This is really a fun holiday for Americans,” he said, but added, “You want to make sure that the fireworks are being supervised by adults, and that children aren’t lighting them. Some fireworks have the potential to do some physical harm.”

Langlinais also highlighted the significance of properly discarding used fireworks to prevent home fires, a common oversight. “When you’re using fireworks, you always want to make sure you have a water source available. It can be a water hose, or it could be a bucket of water,” he advised.

Allen hopes that his children will continue the family tradition of serving the community through the fireworks business for years to come.

In preparation for the holiday, officials recommend the following safety tips:

Keep a bucket of water near all fireworks.

Supervise children’s use of fireworks.

Do not stand over fireworks while lighting them.

Avoid alcohol or other substances when using fireworks.

Additionally, fire department is offering free smoke alarm installations year-round for residents throughout the entire parish. To schedule a visit, community members should contact the fire department directly.

North Vermilion Fireworks will open on Friday, June 27, and remain open until July 5, 2025.

