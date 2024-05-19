LDWF agent rescues man from Vermilion Bay

VERMILION PARISH, La. — On Thursday, May 16, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agent successfully completed a search and rescue mission in Vermilion Parish.

According to LDWF, Corporal Derek Logan, who was on shrimping patrol in Vermilion Bay, received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a sunken vessel nearby. He immediately began a search of the area. By 11:15 a.m., he found a 56-year-old man, without a personal flotation device, clinging to a cooler and fuel tank from his 16-foot vessel.

Corporal Logan was able to retrieve the man from the water and bring him to shore for evaluation by Emergency Medical Services. He was released without injury, officials reported.

“This was a very fortunate outcome that could have turned out a lot worse,” said Colonel Rachel Zechenelly, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “Corporal Logan did a great job of getting this man out of the water and to higher ground in a very fast and efficient manner.”

The rescued man said his vessel began taking on water when the wind and waves picked up, which suddenly sunk his boat.