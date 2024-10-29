Last call for early voting: Abbeville residents reflect on their choices

ABBEVILLE, KATC. — As the small town of Abbeville prepares for a consequential election, some voters remain uncertain about whether to cast their ballots early, wait until Election Day, or abstain from voting altogether.

Latonya Guidry, who has lived in Abbeville for more than twenty years, expressed her frustration with the electoral process. “I haven’t voted in probably like two to three years,” she said. Her decision not to participate stems from what she sees as false promises from politicians. “It’s a lot of people saying that they’re going to do things and they are not doing it,” she added. When asked if she is registered to vote, Guidry replied, “No,” citing a lack of trust in politicians.

In contrast, Kenneth Hargrave, a native of Forked Island, is still grappling with his decision. “I never vote early because I have to decide at the last minute,” he explained. Hargrave believes that choosing the right candidate is crucial. “I don’t want to put someone in there and regret it six months later,” he said, acknowledging the fear of making the wrong choice.

While Hargrave is hesitant to vote early, he admits he has already formed an opinion on who should be the next president. “Stubborn, hardhead, that’s just my way,” he said when asked why he doesn’t vote early.

Despite her decision to refrain from voting this cycle, Guidry mentioned that there is one candidate whose values align with her Christian beliefs. “It doesn’t matter whether you are black or any color. If you’re coming against the word of God—which is the map to heaven—it’s bad,” she asserted.

As early voting comes to a close, the decisions of voters like Guidry and Hargrave reflect a broader sentiment of uncertainty and distrust in the electoral system.

