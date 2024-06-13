Lafitte Drive-In Park reopens

ABBEVILLE, KATC - After several months of construction, the new fishing pier at Lafitte Drive-in Park in Abbeville is open to the public.

Visitors with a fishing license have an opportunity to reel in a variety of fish like bass, catfish, and brim on the 15ft by 15ft pier.

Abbeville native, Bridget Levy says she's already hooked she has fond memories of coming to the park as a young girl.

“At a young age, we used to come over here and there used to be a big projector where you drive in and park your car and watch movies, it used to be called Frank Theatre,” she said.

While the park may look different now, she says these new improvements offer an opportunity for everyone in the community to feel welcomed.

“A lot of people don’t have to walk on the streets and if they get tired they can come and sit under the trees and catch some shade,” she said.

One exciting new and very important feature is a ramp that starts at the front of the park and goes all the way to the end until you reach the fishing pier. Now individuals with a disability or in a wheelchair can access the fishing pier at any time.

The park also features a walking trail. The dog park is not completed and is currently unavailable at this time. However, visitors can bring their pets along, as long as they are always on a leash.

Councilwoman Terry Broussard, whose District D includes the park, tells KATC she is thrilled the park has reopened just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

I am thrilled to announce the reopening of Lafitte Park, just in time for Father’s Day weekend. This marks a significant milestone for our community with enhanced accessibility features, allowing individuals with mobility issues to enjoy the fishing pond and its safer banks. We are still making improvements and look forward to hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony soon to celebrate this achievement with all of you. We can’t wait to see you at Lafitte Park!

Parkgoer Skylar Crosby was able to catch three fish during her time there.

“It’s great for the community, everyone gets to come here with their families and you can bring your dog,” she said.

The park is open 7 days a week from 6 am - 8 pm.

Address:

Lafitte Drive In Park

117 N John Hardy Dr,

Abbeville, LA, 70510

