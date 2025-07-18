La. Guard’s 2-156 Infantry Battalion Welcomes New Commander

The Louisiana National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held an official change of command ceremony at Erath High School, July 13.

During the ceremony, Maj. Austin Miner, the incoming commander, assumed command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Matthew Bernard, the outgoing commander, currently mobilized.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony, passed the unit colors to the incoming commander and spoke at the event.

“Austin, welcome to command. You’ve had all the positions, all the schooling and all the right jobs to put you in this position. I know you’re the right person for the job,” said Friloux. In addition to welcoming Miner, Friloux also commended Bernard. “He accomplished a lot of things as battalion commander, he focused on my number one strategic priority, combat readiness and led the unit through the FY 2024 eXportable Combat Training Capability.”

Maj. Miner also gave his remarks on becoming the new commander of the 2-156 Infantry Battalion.

“There are 680 soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, and it is my job to provide you with leadership. We will not agree on every decision, there will be some tough times, we will sweat, we will work hard,” said Miner. “But at the end of the day, if I can walk away from this opportunity that Maj. Gen. Friloux has given me and know that I’ve had a positive impact on human beings as a person, then I’ve succeeded.”

Under Bernard’s command, the 2-156 IN BN exceeded TAG’s retention goal of 2023, led the unit through XCTC and many other achievements. He is receiving a meritorious service medal for his accomplishments.

Here are some photos from the event, all by Sgt. Danny Hough: