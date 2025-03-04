Krewe Chic A La Pie Lundi Gras celebration

KAPLAN, KATC - Krewe Chic A La Pie kicked off Lundi Gras festivities Monday morning at Sue's Saddle Up in Kaplan, drawing locals for a day filled with dancing, music, and nostalgia.

The Krewe, which has been a staple of the community for 70 years, reflected on its rich history and its impact on the area’s culture. The event was not only a celebration of Mardi Gras but also an opportunity for the group to share how their traditions have evolved over the years.

"Every year, Krewe Chic A La Pie has a theme for the parade, and this year, we’re doing an era of the decades," said Lisa Stewart, a member of the Krewe. "We have nine Krewe floats that will be running down the streets of Kaplan in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. So our crowd will be able to see it and enjoy it."

As part of the festivities, the Krewe also honored Kaplan’s Maltrait Memorial Catholic School with the “Paint the Town” award. This recognition highlighted the school’s dedication to preserving local cultural traditions and passing them down to the next generation.

Renee Meaux, principal of Maltrait Memorial Catholic School, emphasized the importance of maintaining these customs for future generations. “We’re instilling all those traditions in the younger generation, and they are the ones that are going to keep it up for the future,” she said. “It has some rich heritage, and I think it’s important for us to remember where we came from and where we’re going.”

The King and Queen from Kaplan Health Care also joined in the fun, sharing their fond memories of Mardi Gras celebrations past.

“We used to dress up crazy in those days... cowstail hanging,” said Jean Prejean, King of Kaplan Health Care, reflecting on the colorful and eccentric celebrations of years gone by.

As the event wrapped up, it was clear that Krewe Chic A La Pie’s legacy would continue to thrive, keeping the community’s Mardi Gras spirit alive for generations to come.