Kaplan’s Krewe Chic A La Pie Parade draws big crowds despite gloomy weather

KAPLAN, KATC - Despite gloomy skies and steady rain, the 70th annual Krewe Chic A La Pie parade in Kaplan carried on in true Mardi Gras spirit, proving once again that the weather can’t stop the party.

"Happy Mardi Gras!" echoed through the streets as crowds cheered, umbrellas in hand, celebrating the iconic event. From families to festival-goers, the parade was full of life, with revelers undeterred by the rain.

“When you're from Louisiana, a good rain doesn’t stop a good time,” said Cassandra Pillette, a first-time attendee who traveled from Lafayette for the event. “This is the first time I’ve been to the Kaplan parade, and it did not disappoint. People are out here, lots of families, kids—it’s a very family-friendly environment, and we had a blast.”

The rain didn’t stop parade-goers from embracing the fun. In fact, for some, it added to the experience. “The rain didn’t stop me from coming,” said Carter Turner, another parade-goer. “We’re here to have fun no matter the weather.”

Melissa Dubois, a local attendee, explained how the rain even seemed to enhance the crowd’s excitement. “They usually see the umbrella and they see it turning, they’re going to want to throw more in,” she said. The floats, rolling down Cushing Avenue one by one, were decorated to represent different decades, showcasing the parade’s vibrant history and themes.

While some weather conditions might have kept people inside, the parade was anything but dampened. Children and adults of all ages lined the streets, eager to take part in this beloved Louisiana tradition.

The Krewe Chic A La Pie parade featured a variety of floats, each offering a unique glimpse into different decades, further adding to the festive atmosphere. Even the rain could not steal the show as the crowds cheered louder as the parade passed by.

As the parade continued, the rain eventually gave way to the colorful cascade of Mardi Gras beads, ensuring that the day ended with the traditional "Happy Mardi Gras!" chants ringing out.

In the end, it was clear that no amount of rain could ever overshadow the joy and excitement of Mardi Gras in Kaplan.