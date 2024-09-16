Kaplan unites with blood drive benefit for beloved resident battling cancer

KAPLAN, KATC - September is Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) Awareness Month, a rare autoimmune condition characterized by low platelet counts.

Trey Harrington, from Kaplan, knows all too well how life saving blood donations can be for him and others with cancer.

“There’s been times where I have to wait days or hours for platelets to come from a hospital because Lafayette is out,” he said.

Harrington was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in February after experiencing pain and a cyst rupture last December.

“I have a lot of nosebleeds, my nose will bleed for five to six hours,” he said.

On Saturday, neighbors from across the parish gathered in Kaplan for his family benefit, providing him with support.

Harrington’s friends are proving that blood is definitely thicker than water. “It’s important that we go out to our communities and help support by donating blood; especially, for people in our community,” Long-time Friend and Donor Jeanne Ellis said.

“If someone needs something, I feel like I should be there if I think I can do it,” Long-time Friend and Donor Beverly Vincent said.

Every 15 seconds, someone in the United States needs platelets. A platelet-only donation can help one, two, or even three patients.

With a shelf life of only five days, Blood Donor Representative Michelle Borel is urging people, if they can, to help save a life.

“When you come in and donate in someone’s name, that donation can be translated into a monetary credit towards their bill. So not only are you helping your community by building up the blood supply so that it’s always there when it’s needed. You’re also helping out the individual because these are tough times,” she said.

On Harrington’s toughest days, he still pushes through with a smile.

“I’ve always been a motivated person, I always keep my head up, keep pushing forward. You got friends and family looking up to you, so you try to do as much as you can to make sure there’s no change for them,” he said.

Details below if you would like to donate to Trey and his family.

Venmo - @Megan-A-Harrington

You can donate blood or platelets with the Lourdes Blood Donor Center (337) 470.4483 in Trey’s name.

