Kaplan opens splash pad just in time for Fourth of July festivities

KAPLAN, LA - As temperatures soar this Independence Day, families in Kaplan have a new way to beat the heat. The city officially opened the Dr. Jack and Dr. Padmini Gupta Splash Pad Friday morning, offering residents a refreshing spot to celebrate the holiday.

Located in the heart of the city, the splash pad features water jets and sprayers designed to keep kids cool and entertained, and it’s already making a splash.

“I think it’s very nice. They even have donuts and water for you,” said Kaplan resident Linda Morgan, who visited the new attraction with her great-grandson.

For Morgan, the splash pad is more than just a fun outing, it’s convenient, too.

“Salomon lives in Lafayette. He normally wants to go to Girard Park, so now when I pick him up, I can bring him right here and it’s a hop, skip to my house. So, I like it,” she said.

The splash pad's opening adds to the city’s lineup of Fourth of July festivities, which also includes a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Firework location: Marie Clement Park (behind the Kaplan High School)

