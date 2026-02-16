Kaplan Mardi Gras: Parade route, road closures and safety measures

KAPLAN — As Chic-A-La-Pie gets ready to roll on Mardi Gras Day, Kaplan’s Police Department is preparing for the parade with road closures and safety measures.

Kaplan’s Chief of Police, Joshua Hardy, outlined the parade route.

“We go north on Cushing Ave., turn left on Eighth St., go down to Church St., come back to Sixth. From Sixth, we go back to Cushing Ave. and go south back towards the highway,” he said.

Before the parade rolls, residents can expect road closures near the parade route.

“Close the roads at 9:00. From there, we keep them shut down. It’ll be all of Cushing Ave. until Eighth St. From Highway 14 to Eighth St., it’ll be shut down,” he said.

To keep parade-goers safe, Chief Hardy said they do not allow glass containers, animals, or canes, unless used for medical purposes.

The Kaplan Police Department will also be putting out barricades along the route for safety.

"We set out the barricades for the families to stand behind so, that way, no one gets hit by a float,” he said.

The roads will not open up immediately following the parade.

"After the parade, we usually give them a chance to clear off the streets. Sometimes the city workers bring in a street sweeper. They clean up the roadways, and then we open it up,” Chief Hardy said.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17.