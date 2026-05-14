Kaplan man arrested for distributing child porn

KAPLAN, La. — A 22-year-old man from Kaplan was arrested Tuesday for the distribution of child sexual abuse material showing someone under the age of 13.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Hunter Wayne Bingham, of North Boudreaux Avenue. He now faces five counts for the distribution of CSAM.

LBI's investigation began when they received a tip made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and they teamed up with Homeland Security Investigations and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bingham has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000, but this investigation is not complete.