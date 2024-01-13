Kaplan makes plans to help residents during cold snap

Kaplan will have a warming Shelter set up Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

"I want to personally thank the entire Knights of Columbus organization and Mr. Felix Guidry for stepping up and answering my request to open their hall as a warming shelter due to the extreme cold temperatures we are expecting Monday - Wednesday," said Mayor Mike Kloesel.

The KC Hall is located at 1007 N Lejeune Ave, and the group is working with the Red Cross to provide shelter for people to go to if they need help. There will have cots and blankets for the elderly, but if you need to go to the warming shelter they're asking that you please bring what you can with regards to blankets, sleeping bags, etc.

The Knights will also try to provide a warm soup or gumbo if someone is hungry. If you have questions or need assistance the KC Hall phone number is 337-643-9805 and that number will be manned beginning Monday afternoon.

The police department will search and clear anyone going into the shelter to ensure there are no weapons or drugs entering the shelter, the mayor said.