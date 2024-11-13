Kaplan High School students honor veterans with heartfelt breakfast

KAPLAN, KATC — Kaplan High School students spent their Tuesday morning preparing a special breakfast to honor local veterans, offering a heartfelt tribute to those who served the country.

The breakfast, which included hash browns, grits with bacon, eggs, and various toppings, was prepared and served by a group of passionate sophomore students. Kaylee Gallet, one of the students involved, expressed her pride in the meal they made.

“We had hash browns, really proud of those, we had grits with bacon and all the toppings, we had the eggs,” Gallet said.

Veterans Day is an important occasion to recognize the sacrifices of those who have served. But for these students, showing appreciation goes beyond just one day. The breakfast was a way to demonstrate gratitude for veterans every day.

Among the veterans in attendance was James Menard, a Vietnam War veteran who was drafted after high school. Menard shared his memories of military service, recalling the fear and challenges he faced during his time in the Army.

“I served in the Army, and on May 21st, I turned 19. On May 22nd, I was headed to Fort Polk in the Army,” Menard said. “The drill instructor put the fear of the drill instructor in us to memorize our service number before we got to Fort Polk. I still remember that number today: US 54609562.”

Menard reflected on the true meaning of service and sacrifice, describing the emotional difficulty of leaving family and friends behind to serve in a war zone.

“Well, it was scary,” Menard said. “It was a war, and you left all your family and friends home. In the military, you had to make new friends to be able to get along with everything that went on.”

Laughter and camaraderie filled the room as the veterans swapped stories and shared memories of their time in the military. The bond of THE shared experience was evident, especially when veterans listened intently as one of their own, Norris Frederick, spoke about his service.

“The first two years that I was in the Navy was before the Korean War, and we had lots of fun,” Frederick recalled, prompting laughter from his fellow veterans.

For students like sophomore Jorgia Stephens, the event held personal significance. Stephens’ grandfather, a veteran, was unable to attend due to health reasons, making the opportunity to give back even more meaningful for her.

“Well, I have a grandfather who is a veteran, and he couldn’t make it today because he’s physically unable to, and I really just like to have the opportunity to give back anytime I can,” Stephens said.

Veteran Menard, who is originally from Kaplan, said he looks forward to the event each year. For him, it’s more than just a breakfast—it’s a chance to feel welcome and appreciated.

“It makes me feel good,” Menard said. “Back then, during the war, it wasn’t a pleasant experience for Vietnam veterans to come home. Every time I come here, it’s like a welcome home for me.”

The event was a reminder of the importance of honoring veterans, not just on Veterans Day, but every day. It also served as a powerful lesson in the value of service, sacrifice, and community for the students of Kaplan High School.

