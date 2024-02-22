Watch Now
Kaplan firefighters battle early morning house fire

Posted at 3:24 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:24:33-05

KAPLAN, La. — Kaplan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Montgomery and 9th in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and an adjacent structure was also involved, officials report.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than four hours. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff, Kaplan Police Department and Acadian Ambulance were also on scene to assist, authorities say. Abbeville, Meaux Nunez, Indian Bayou and Gueydan fire departments also came to the aid when Kaplan firefighters needed water supplies, air bottles and manpower.

According to Kaplan fire officials, the fire was intense and could have easily spread to other structures if it wasn't for the response and coordination between departments.

"A huge shout out to our Fire Chief Jake Faulk, our firefighters and all of the neighboring support we received from other departments," said Mayor Mike Kloesel of Kaplan. "Thank you to Acadian Ambulance for being on scene and KPD."

No one, including firefighters, was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

