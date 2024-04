Prev Next KATC photo

Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 16, 2024

Kaplan city council meeting is scheduled for tonight at 6 pm at SSG Ulysse Trahan Council Chamber located at 701 N. Cushing Avenue, Kaplan

There are five items on the agenda including approving financials for March 2024 and an update on the police department

Link to agenda items KATC’s Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this tonight.

