Justice bus provides legal information on wheels to rural communities

ABBEVILLE, KATC - On Tuesday, Acadiana Legal Service Corporation rolled the wheels of its Justice Bus to Abbeville Library. The group provides legal information to members of rural communities that may be unable to make the trek to Lafayette.

Attorneys were accepting applications for legal assistance and answering questions related to legal issues like divorce, custody, and adoption. Family Law Attorney Dene Thibeaux says stepping out of the four walls of her office to reach the community is her mission.

“Our mission is to provide access to the courts. If you can’t come to us, it’s our goal to come to you and make sure you have those opportunities,” Thibeaux said.

Abbeville Resident Crystal Watts, who is in the early stages of the adoption process, traveled half a mile by foot for this opportunity. She tells KATC seeking legal resources so close to home is a blessing.

“Not having a vehicle, at first I was like I don’t know how I’m going to get there because a lot of times you have to go to Lafayette. Just for it to be right there, like walking distance for me, it was like okay, good. This was like a sign that I need to make that move,” Crystal said. “I’ve always had a desire to open my home to kids to give another child an opportunity to have a forever home,” she said.

While the adoption process may seem daunting, Crystal is grateful she’s getting close to being a mom once again.

“It’s free and I don’t have to pay for it. I’m not having to pay lawyers right now. So just grabbing and holding all the information that I need to be able to do this is incredible and essentially it gives my son a sibling and that’s something that I enjoy,” she said.

Upcoming sessions include:

May 14th at 10:30 am at the Kaplan branch library. The session will discuss expungements.

Address

815 N Cushing Ave

Kaplan, LA, 70548

The last session will take place on May 21st at 10:30 am at the Gueydan branch library. The session will discuss civil law.

Address

704 10th Street,

Gueydan, LA, 70542

For more information on Acadiana Legal Service Corporation, visit: