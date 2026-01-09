Jambalaya fundraiser supports student athletes at Vermilion Charter Academy

MAURICE, La. — The Vermilion Charter Academy Bulldogs are asking for your support.

The Bulldog Boosters, the school's nonprofit athletic booster club, is hosting a jambalaya fundraiser to support the athletic programs and student athletes.

"We want to make sure that our students athletes get the opportunities, support and proper equipment, regardless of the sport they're in," said Mia Turnage, president of the Bulldog Boosters. "And VCA actually offers a ton of sports—more than most people realize. Next year will be our inaugural year of football, and we're doing big things here in VCA in Maurice."

Funds raised will go towards the programs, equipment and student opportunities.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 is the last day to buy tickets for the fundraiser, then your jambalaya will be ready for pick up on Jan. 24.