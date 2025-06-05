“It’s a long time coming”: residents in Vermilion Parish excited for road repair project

Vermilion Parish, LA - A long-anticipated road improvement project in Vermilion Parish is finally underway, and residents in Kaplan say it’s about time.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) recently launched a $7 million state-funded construction effort on LA 335. The project spans from the highway’s intersection with LA 35 to its eastern junction with LA 694. Work will include drainage improvements, concrete overlay, and new pavement markings.

For many in Kaplan, the road conditions have been a source of daily frustration.

“The roads are terrible, especially the one that is under construction right now,” said Kaplan resident Neil Trahan. “It means a lot. Everyone would avoid the road before repair. They would go, but they didn’t want to go.”

Local business owners are hopeful that the road work will bring more than just smoother rides.

Lisa Frederick, co-owner of Suire’s Grocery & Restaurant located along the stretch of LA 335, said she welcomes the changes.

“I’m thankful that they are fixing them,” Frederick said. “I know all our customers will be happy, including myself. We won’t have to drive in the middle of the road to avoid the potholes.”

Kaplan resident Korri Touchet echoed that sentiment.

“I actually didn’t think that they were ever going to fix it,” she said. “But whenever I saw that they were, I was like, 'yes!'”

As work continues, DOTD officials are warning drivers to expect alternating lane closures. The project is scheduled for completion by January 2026.

