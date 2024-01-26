‘It was a scary moment’: Indian Bayou resident on powerful winds

Indian Bayou, La. - Early Thursday morning around 6:45-6:50 am, powerful winds ripped parts of Indian Bayou located in Vermilion Parish.

“It was a scary moment and I started praying and then it stopped,” Indian Bayou Resident Lawrence LeBlanc said.

Lawrence has lived in Indian Bayou for years but says he’s never experienced a morning quite like the one he had today.

“You felt everything rumbling and you heard things popping and flying. You could feel it in the atmosphere,” he said.

According to KATC’S Power Doppler 3 and the National Weather Service, the winds measured 70 to 75 miles per hour destroying property and uprooting trees. While many residents believed the damage was caused by a tornado; it was in fact high winds caused by a downburst.

The extensive damage was scattered across Lawrence and his daughter’s property. A trampoline that was once in the front of his daughter’s property could now be found in between trees.

“I heard the thunder and then it got real still and then you felt this pressure, just like a low pressure. It was scary because I have my family and I have my daughter right on the side of me,” Lawrence said.

For now, Lawrence and his family are all doing okay. As for his horse stable, he tells KATC his horses are doing just fine.

“The horses were fine but they were kind of shaken up,” he said.

