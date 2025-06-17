Intracoastal City launches new cashless parking payment option

INTRACOASTAL, La - A new parking payment option has been introduced at the Intracoastal City Boat Launch. The Just Park app aims to enhance the parking process, offering a convenient cashless method for users.

Local resident Ted Morgan, owner of Shell Morgan, a nearby fuel dock and towboat company, believes the app is beneficial for many. “I think it’s excellent because not everyone wants to carry cash,” Morgan said. However, he personally prefers cash, stating, “I think it’s good for people that like a credit card, but I’m just a cash person. A lot of times, a credit card is inconvenient.”

Other locals were unfamiliar with the addition. Crabber Travis Duhon from Delcambre, who visits the area three times a week, said, “I’ve never seen it before.” When asked about his thoughts on the app, he responded, “I don’t know,” and added that despite the convenience, he would likely continue using cash. “I’ll probably use cash because it’s easier,” Duhon noted.

On a recent visit, I tested the Just Park app myself. After scanning the QR code and entering the location ID, I was able to complete my payment seamlessly. Regardless of whether users opt for cash or the app, the daily parking rate remains fixed at $5.

How to Use the Just Park App

Download the App: Available on both iOS and Android, download the Just Park app from the App Store or Google Play. Locate the QR Code: At the Intracoastal City Boat Launch, find the QR code prominently displayed near the parking area. Scan the QR Code: Open the app and use the QR code scanner to capture the code. Enter Location ID: Input the location ID associated with the parking area. (70510) Choose Your Payment Method: Select your preferred payment method, either by linking a credit card or using any stored digital payment options. Complete the Payment: Confirm your payment to secure your parking space. Enjoy Your Visit: With your parking paid, you can now enjoy the beautiful surroundings without worrying about cash.



When asked if he would continue using cash, Morgan confirmed, “Oh sure, and if I don’t, I will use a card, but my preference is cash.”

For residents like Morgan, the Just Park app represents a valuable enhancement to the community— making it easier for people to enjoy the scenic surroundings of Intracoastal City, while accommodating those who prefer different payment methods.

