Kaplan landowner on home demolition: 'I'm really going to miss it'

Kaplan, La. - This year, the city of Kaplan is receiving federal aid through the Blight Clearance Program. The $250,000 block grant aims to help revitalize the community by demolishing blighted properties.

“A lot of times the windows are broken. It hasn’t been lived in for many years or the structure is falling apart,” said Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel.

The city sent out 50 letters to owners of properties that fit the requirement. Thirty landowners agreed to have their homes removed free of cost and nine want to rehabilitate at their own expense. Landowners will still keep their land post property removal.

“I would rather see it being torn down since it’s not in use but I sure hate to see it go. We had plenty of fun on this dance floor right here. We played pool, pinball machines, and that really doesn't exist anymore. I’m really going to miss it,” Kaplan resident Willie Leonard said.

For property owners like Mr. Willie Leonard, learning that his mother’s club and grandmother’s house was set to be demolished was a tough pill to swallow. For years, Willie was unable to care for the building due to poor health.

“I know she wanted us to keep it going but I had a wife that was on dialysis for 23 years and she’s been gone for a few years so my time was mostly trying to take her back-and-forth which I did,” he said.

“We want to grow our city. We want the opportunity for people to move into Kaplan and obviously if you have a lot of blighted property, it dissuades people from coming into your community. So that’s the biggest thing. We are making every effort we can to make our community presentable and a place that people want to live,” Mayor Kloesel said.

Willie says this place used to be a thriving club in the 80’s called Mrs. Julius place but now, all that’s left is fond memories.

