‘I’m forever grateful” Eric Thibodeaux on father’s bike tribute

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Tuesday morning, more than a dozen community members honored R.J. Thibodeaux, a Vietnam Veteran and Retired Abbeville Police Officer with a motorcycle bike ride.

R.J. passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from natural causes. Friends and family drove their bikes from St. Theresa Church in Abbeville to St. Paul cemetery.

A motorcycle enthusiast, he had a passion for riding his motorcycle around town when he was off duty.

“I remember riding down the neighborhood we lived in at the time and I just loved it. It just sparked our interest in motorcycles,” his son Eric Thibodeaux said.

R.J. was a member of Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. This non-profit organization consists of active and retired law enforcement men and women who enjoy motorcycles.

Blue Knight Chapter President Rayman Thibodeaux says the bond between an officer and their bike is like no other.

“Every member that passes away, we go pay our respects with our bikes,” he said.

Rayman says R.J.’s ride is not over, he will always be a Blue Knight.

“We have a chapter called Heaven’s One. It’s for the Blue Knights members that have passed and R.J. will be transferred to that chapter. He will always be a Blue Knight.

Eric says he is grateful the community made sure his father got one last ride. “I was touched by the people that showed up even with the inclement weather. They showed up, so I will forever be grateful,” he said.

