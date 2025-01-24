‘If it wasn’t for the center ... I think I would have died': Abbeville resident on warming center

ABBEVILLE, KATC — As frigid temperatures and heavy snow blanketed the region earlier this week, many in Abbeville found a crucial refuge in a community warming center, which became a lifeline for those in need.

Steven Huntsberry, a local resident who lives in a camper, was one of the many who sought shelter at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship. Huntsberry, who arrived Tuesday and stayed until Friday morning, described the experience as life-saving.

“The weather was getting really bad and the temperatures were frigid. I didn’t have no electricity,” Huntsberry said. “If it wasn’t for this center protecting me from the elements, I think I would have died.”

Huntsberry was one of 15 people who sought refuge at the center during the storm. More than 35 others came through to enjoy hot meals provided by the church and its volunteers.

“It was wonderful,” Huntsberry recalled. “Every meal was tops. It was amazing. And Bishop Stevens’ family—they treated me like part of their own. They welcomed me with open arms.”

The center was set up by Bishop BK Stevens, who opened the doors of Faith Hope Christian Fellowship to anyone in need of shelter and warmth during the historic snowfall.

“It was great because all agencies came to help us,” Bishop Stevens said of the collaborative effort to provide relief.

What started as a mission to provide food quickly grew into something much more. As the storm wore on, it became clear that many of those seeking refuge had been on the streets for days without adequate clothing or shelter.

“What was so surprising to us was we thought we were going to feed the people, but the need was greater than that,” Stevens said. “We saw that many of them didn’t have adequate clothing, and they had been on the streets for a long time.”

The center not only provided a warm place to stay, but also comfort and compassion for those who felt forgotten. For Huntsberry, the experience went beyond just shelter—it gave him hope.

“This is where I stayed, and it was a wonderful experience,” he said. “This is where my bed was.”

Moved by the generosity he received, Huntsberry said he is now considering ways to pay it forward.

“I want to help others, just like they helped me,” he said. “It’s the least I can do.”

As Abbeville recovers from the extreme weather, the impact of the Faith Hope Christian Fellowship warming center continues to resonate within the community.