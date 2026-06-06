ICY Boat Launch temporarily closing for maintenance

INTRACOASTAL CITY, La. — The ICY Boat Launch in Intracoastal City will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, June 9 for essential maintenance, dredging and facility improvement work.

The closure is expected to last seven to 10 days and will apply to the boat launch and immediate work areas. Boaters, anglers and visitors are encourage to use other boat launches during the temporary closure. If you do visit the launch during the project, you're asked to avoid active work areas and follow all posted signage and instructions.

According to the Port of Vermilion and the Abbeville Harbor & Terminal District, the dredging project is necessary to ensure marine traffic is able to continue safely passing through. Crews are also working behind the pavilion to prepare the site for future improvements to enhance the facility and provide additional public benefits.

For updates on construction progress and the launch's reopening, please contact the Abbeville Harbor & Terminal District office at 337-893-9465.