Honoring Legacy: The Dozier family’s impact on education in Erath

ERATH, KATC — The rich history of the Dozier family, rooted deeply in the fabric of the Erath community, is being celebrated as descendants work to preserve their legacy. Dana Comeaux, a great-great-granddaughter of Robert and Francis Dozier, recalls her childhood memories of the church that was a cornerstone of their family's commitment to education.

“As a young child, I grew up just down the street,” Comeaux reflected. “I could remember the gospel music and preaching that came out of this little church.”

The church, established over 112 years ago, stands as a testament to the Dozier family's resilience. Comeaux describes the original pews still present in the church, a tangible connection to its storied past.

“Before Martin Luther had a dream, they had a dream,” she said, emphasizing the Doziers' determination to educate their ten children despite the societal challenges of their time. “Their dream was to educate their ten children.”

Robert and Francis Dozier were formerly enslaved individuals who migrated from Kentucky. Understanding the vital role of education, they made significant sacrifices to ensure their children received an education during the Jim Crow era when public schooling was often legally inaccessible to people of color.

“They actually put their lives on the line because just coming out of slavery, very rural, we’re in the Jim Crow era,” Comeaux noted. “People were going to threaten their lives just for them thinking about educating their children, but for them, it was worth it. They took that risk.”

Initially, the Doziers hired a local teacher to educate their children at home, a decision that laid the groundwork for future generations. As time went on, the demand for education grew, leading to the church becoming a formal educational space.

“Then their grandchildren, and other people, were interested in getting their children educated as well, so then they moved over here into the church,” Comeaux explained.

Today, the legacy of the Dozier family is evident in the community, particularly with Dozier Elementary School, named in honor of Robert and Francis Dozier. “This street is kind of where it all started,” Comeaux said, pointing to a nearby street sign that bears the name of R.F. Dozier.

The descendants are committed to ensuring that the Doziers' history is never forgotten. They are actively restoring the church, transforming it into a museum to honor the sacrifices made by their ancestors.

As they work to revive the church to its former glory, Comeaux and her family continue to celebrate the enduring impact of the Dozier family's commitment to education, a legacy that has shaped the community of Erath for generations.

