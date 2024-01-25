Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishVermilion Parish

Actions

High speed chase ends after passing through three parishes

Abbeville Police Dept badge
KATC
Abbeville Police Dept badge
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 19:24:27-05

A three-parish chase ended around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers reported to KATC that they saw multiple police units passing through Vermilion and Acadia parishes. We called several police agencies and were told that they were assisting Abbeville Police in chasing down someone.

When we reached Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy, he told us the chase had traveled through three parishes, and had just ended. Earlier Wednesday we'd called after there was a heavy police presence in the city, but the chief wasn't able to provide us with any information at that time, either.

He said he'd release additional information later Wednesday. We'll update this story as soon as we can.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.