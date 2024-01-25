High speed chase ends after passing through three parishes

A three-parish chase ended around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers reported to KATC that they saw multiple police units passing through Vermilion and Acadia parishes. We called several police agencies and were told that they were assisting Abbeville Police in chasing down someone.

When we reached Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy, he told us the chase had traveled through three parishes, and had just ended. Earlier Wednesday we'd called after there was a heavy police presence in the city, but the chief wasn't able to provide us with any information at that time, either.

He said he'd release additional information later Wednesday. We'll update this story as soon as we can.