High-speed car chase ends inside Cajun Claws, destroying bar

ABBEVILLE - A high-speed car chase through the streets of Abbeville ended when the driver crashed his vehicle into Cajun Claws, a beloved restaurant in Abbeville.

On Sunday evening around 7pm, Abbeville police were called to Walmart for a report of shoplifting. Kevin Collins is accused of leaving the scene and crashing into the 27-year-old establishment. According to the Abbeville Police Department, the pursuit started when one of the officers tried to stop Collins. The driver went through the intersection of Charity and John Hardy where he lost control.

“It’s like a movie. I mean it’s unreal that something like this would exist. I used to play cards here, have cocktails here on a Friday night. It’s pretty tough to come and see this type of situation and a vehicle in your establishment,” Kyle Choate, the owner’s son said.

Kyle said Cajun Claws felt like home.

“This particular part of the restaurant (bar area) is where people waited before getting their crawfish. So there’s a lot of family and friends, everyone kind of knows everybody. It’s a familiar place to see everyone’s face.”

Customers like Gregory Bean who was driving told KATC he was devastated to hear the news.

“It’s a shame when something like this happens. It’s sad. Lives are in danger when they shouldn’t.” Bean said.

Collins, who has a warrant for attempted murder in New Iberia was detained in Vermilion Parish. He is currently at VSPO.

As for Cajun Claws, Kyle says the family is trying to pick up the pieces.

“We (will) rebuild this place to what it was. It’s home so we’re going to make it home again and no matter what it takes, we’ll get it back there,” Kyle said.

