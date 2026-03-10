Hero Hunts to host annual skeet shoot on April 11

KAPLAN — Hero Hunts is a non-profit organization that provides support to veterans by taking them on hunting and fishing trips.

“We’ve been going on for 13 years," said the organization's president, Minos Cashat III. "It was started when one of our guys, Troy Coleman, came back from Iraq.”

Cashat said they take veterans on hunting and fishing trips to “help veterans heal their invisible wounds.”

They organize an annual skeet shoot to raise money to fund the trips. This year’s fundraiser is at 8 a.m. on April 11 at Ed’s Sporting Goods & Shooting Clays Range in Kaplan.

He said teams can contact him to register to participate in the skeet shoot.

“Every little bit helps us," said Cashat. “None of this goes to us," he added. "All of the money goes back to taking the veterans on trips or purchasing items for the trips and maintenance opportunities on…Hero Hunts’ vehicles.”

