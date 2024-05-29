Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishVermilion Parish

Actions

Heavy rain in Kaplan; power outages across Vermilion Parish

Posted at 7:02 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 20:02:02-04

KAPLAN, KATC. - The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning as severe storms move across Acadiana.

Vermilion Parish among other parishes were under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Kaplan and Gueydan area of the parish.

Despite the heavy rain, Sebastian Ferris, a Vermilion Parish native drove through the downpour to get to the gym.

“Coming from work to the gym it was pretty bad but I drove through it to get to the gym,” he said.

Links to power outages, traffic conditions, and other information:

Here are the outages being reported by Acadiana's utility companies as of 6 pm Tuesday:
Vermilion Parish

  • Slemco: 325 customers without power.
  • CLECO: No reported outages.
  • Entergy: 578 customers without power.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.