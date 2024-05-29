Heavy rain in Kaplan; power outages across Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN, KATC. - The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning as severe storms move across Acadiana.

Vermilion Parish among other parishes were under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Kaplan and Gueydan area of the parish.

Despite the heavy rain, Sebastian Ferris, a Vermilion Parish native drove through the downpour to get to the gym.

“Coming from work to the gym it was pretty bad but I drove through it to get to the gym,” he said.

