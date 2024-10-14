Hear from Delcambre Police Chief candidates ahead of election

DELCAMBRE, KATC — Early voting for the November election starts on October 18th, and KATC TV-3 is giving you the information you need to cast your ballot in local races.

On Monday, we're introducing you to the three candidates for Delcambre Police Chief. We've asked each candidate the same questions, and their complete unedited responses are posted on our website in video and written form.

On Tuesday, we'll bring you the two candidates running for Delcambre Mayor at 6 p.m. - and we'll have election stories like this for you every day through the 17th.

In Iberia/Vermilion Parish, Ivan McIntrye, Delcambre Assistant Police Chief Brady Segura, and Delcambre Police Cpt.Perry Shaw are vying for the position of Chief of Police Town of Delcambre.

KATC's Penelope Lopez and sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:



What qualifies you for the job and why do you want to be the next Chief of Police Town of Delcambre?

As a coastal parish, what are some of the challenges law enforcement face and how do you hope to address these issues?

Other areas are reporting increasing problems with juvenile crime. Is that an issue in Delcambre? If not, why?

Responses below:

Ivan McIntrye

What qualifies you for the job and why do you want to be the next Chief of Police Town of Delcambre?

My wife is from Delcambre, it's her home town and we moved here to raise our children. We raise six kids here and I’ve become connected to the community, its values, standards, and the people. I’ve got 30 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. I started with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and moved on to Iberia. I decided I wanted to see what big city policing was like so I went to New Orleans and worked for NOPD. So I’ve seen what it’s like, small, medium, and larger agencies and what it takes for those agencies to succeed. I want to bring that here to Delcambre.

As a coastal parish, what are some of the challenges law enforcement face and how do you hope to address these issues?

From a law enforcement standpoint, our biggest issues during storms or other things such as nature is Delcambre tends to flood - manpower during those times. In the past we always had the assistance of the sheriff departments to add to our staff - it’s a small agency. My intent is to continue that, utilize those resources that are available to us and to help possibly grow our police department.

Other areas are reporting increasing problems with juvenile crime. Is that an issue in Delcambre?

No more than any other place, I think it’s a little bit less. Our children don’t have much to do after school until their parents come home. They will wander the neighborhood but we know our children. My children grew up here and I know most of them and we know their families, so it’s not hard to get that outreach that’s necessary to curb any juvenile delinquency.

If not, why?

Involvement - get to know your kids and be involved and Delcambre does that.

Delcambre Assistant Police Chief Brady Segura

What qualifies you for the job and why do you want to be the next Chief of Police Town of Delcambre?

Well, I - just trying to make a difference in the community. I've been working for Delcambre Police Department for 30 years, and I'm currently the Assistant Chief of Police, and I've, I've always had a dream of running for Chief one day, when, when my boss was ready to retire, which he is now.

As a coastal parish, what are some of the challenges law enforcement face and how do you hope to address these issues?

We, like I said, we're fortunate enough to be in two different parishes. You know, we do have our share of hurricanes, and when we get to work with both the Iberia parish and Vermilion Parish sheriffs, as well as the emergency preparedness for both parishes.

Other areas are reporting increasing problems with juvenile crime. Is that an issue in Delcambre?

We have, you know, we have our share of juvenile crimes, but it's not much. Only during the summertime, when the kids are out of school, you know, I guess they get restless but we, the community, kind of help us out with that. When we have problems, they'll call and we'll try to, you know, get with the parents and the kids, and we'll work it out, instead of, you know, sending them through the system.

If not, why?

Well, it's a close knit community, and everybody knows everybody. So you know, they know whose kids they are. They might just call them themselves. And, you know, address the problem that way.

Delcambre Police Cpt. Perry Shaw

What qualifies you for the job and why do you want to be the next Chief of Police Town of Delcambre?

Well, I want to make a change for the department. It's been many years since the department hasn’t changed. Since moving here four years ago, I have brought, you know, new equipment, vehicles, a new look for the department. And you know, previously I was in the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. You know, I was in charge of fleet operation, hazmat materials, work patrol through the ranks. You know, started off the deputy all the way up to Lieutenant. And, you know, in many qualifications, just not fleet operations. You know, I worked some investigations cases, accidents, investigations, explosive investigations. So you know, I've been through a lot of different schools and classes, and you know that person makes me qualified for this position

As a coastal parish, what are some of the challenges law enforcement face and how do you hope to address these issues?

Well,being, you know, near the Gulf of Mexico, those challenges are, you know, high water, you know, but you know the evacuation, you know, get people out of these areas, you know. You know, safely. You know, in that way, it makes it easier for us to not have to respond. You know, during the flooding event, you know, it makes it more dangerous, you know. So you know, that's why we ask if you leave. You know, it doesn't put a burden on us on that side.

Other areas are reporting increasing problems with juvenile crime. Is that an issue in Delcambre?

Well, you know, you know, in my 30 years of law enforcement, that's always been the case. It's nothing really new. You know, we have those cases here too. They're not as severe as other cities are, you know, a small town, you know, we have a little small issues. You know, it's not really that bad. The kids are really good here, but we do have issues. You know, that's like anyone else does.

If not, why?

I think it's probably the residents, they've been here a long time, the children that grew up here, a lot of them have moved away. Some have stayed. And it's just a small community, you know, everyone knows everyone, you know. I think that's a big plus, you know, if you do something in Delcambre, somebody's going know who you are, you know, and and we'll get that information, you know.

You can watch their responses in full in the gallery above or on KATC's YouTube channel.