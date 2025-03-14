Hear from Abbeville City Council candidates ahead of election

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Early voting for the March election starts on March 15th, and KATC TV-3 is giving you the information you need to cast your ballot in local races.

On Thursday, we're introducing you to two three candidates for Abbeville City Council, District B. We've asked each candidate the same questions, and their complete unedited responses are posted on our website in video and written form.

For the first time in 22 years, the seat for Abbeville City Council District B is open for grabs. Two candidates are vying for the position, both with deep ties to the community and a shared focus on improving law enforcement resources.

Rachel Touchet Mouton, the current interim councilwoman and the sister of the former councilman who recently stepped down, is seeking to continue her service to the district. With 32 years of experience working for Walmart—six of those years in management and 20 years in human resources—Mouton believes her commitment to transparency will win over the district’s residents.

Francis Plaisance, a former councilman who served for 16 years, is making his case for a return to office. Plaisance brings decades of experience in public service, including leading efforts to secure pay raises for Abbeville’s police and fire departments, as well as city employees. He is also the founder of the Lafitte Drive-In Park and has a long history with the Louisiana Cattle Festival, serving in multiple leadership roles.

Here are important dates , provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State:

Early voting is March 15-22 (excluding Sunday, March 16) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

KATC's Penelope Lopez and sat down with them and asked for their responses to the following questions:

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Why do you want to become the next Councilwoman/councilman for District B?

What are your qualifications for this role?

What is the top issue in District B, and what are your specific suggestions?

RACHEL TOUCHET MOUTON

Rachel Touchet Mouton raw interview

Tell me a little bit about yourself

I went to school in Kaplan High School, and graduated in 1990 and went to trade school for two years, and then I started working at Walmart for and then I’m going to make my 33 years this year, I’ve been into management several times. I am now a people lead at the local Walmart here, my thing is that I like to be around people. I like to talk to them, and I like to make sure that if I can help them in any kind of way, I can do that for them.

Why do you want to become the next Councilwoman/councilman for District B?

As you all know, that my brother resigned after 22 years of being in the district the council person for District B didn't think that it was something that I would do, because in our family, we - thinking that we support the person that's in politics, and now that he's not in there, now I think that I can do this because I like to be around people, and I know that the district B residents needs a voice for them, and I'm going to be that voice for them.

What are your qualifications for this role?

Well, I think with just being a people person that I understand when somebody is frustrated about certain things, and I'm going to be that person that's going to maybe enlighten them with the truth of everything, because I believe in telling them the truth, no matter if it's a right or wrong answer, but I think that the People just want to hear the truth from their people that are representing them, you know. And I think I'm going to be that person for them as for qualifications. I know that when I went to school, I went to school for a word processor operator, and that was just helping me learn computer stuff. So I'm more computer savvy kind of thing so but if anybody needs any kind of other help with anything, I don't mind helping them at all.

What is the top issue in District B, and what are your specific suggestions?

The top issue that I think is just to help the city grow, because we need to grow because, like our growing level has went down. I think we need to grow with helping with businesses and making like, if we need more housings here, like the businessmen and the contractors that want to bring housings to Abbeville, I think we need to help them with when it comes to utilities and road structures, you know, and stuff like that. But we want to make sure that we're helping them, and also the police, and then making sure that when we have the budget that we have for the city, that we're doing it financially like it's supposed to be used and not, you know, off site. You know, the people of the district B needs to know where their money is going to to support them and you know, and I've been doing that in the past couple of months, you know. So they were noticing the difference that it's happening.

FRANCIS PLAISANCE

Francis Plaisance raw interview

Tell me a little bit about yourself

Well, I'm a resident of Abbeville. I've lived here all my life, basically, except for three years in Kentucky, where I went to junior college and married a girl from Kentucky, been married 56 years, and finished my schooling at UL in Lafayette, it was USL then. I've actually been involved with the Ministry for 50 plus years. I was ordained in 1968 up in Kentucky. So I've been busy with the Ministry all these years. And of course, I served 16 years with the city of Abbeville, 12 years of that was as Mayor Pro Tem, and had a real good relationship with the other councilman, I think, and it seemed like we all worked together and did a lot of things for the city. And so basically, that's who I am. I'm a citizen of Abbeville, and I very much love the city. I have two grandchildren and a great daughter.

Why do you want to become the next Councilwoman/councilman for District B?

I really miss it. I was in office for those 16 years, and I really love the city very, very much. And I miss the opportunity to work with council and the mayor, and I look forward to having that opportunity again, and I'm asking the public to give me that opportunity to continue to work with the issues that are important to the city.

What are your qualifications for this role?

I have a bachelor's degree from University of Southwest Louisiana, and I have over 50 years of public experience working with the public and working with youth. I worked for the state for 25 years, and worked for child protection. I was investigated for child abuse and neglect. So I think those qualifications, having also worked with the city of politics for those 16 years, and having association with the state and the police jury the years that I worked with child protection and the state, I feel like that qualifies me for this position without a doubt.

What is the top issue in District B, and what are your specific suggestions?