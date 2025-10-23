Gumbo for a Good Cause: Darnall, Sikes & Frederick serving up support for Frank's Theater restoration

Darnall, Sikes & Frederick (DSM) is supporting the Allumé Society, whose work encourages preservation of historic properties in the downtown Abbeville area, including the historic Frank’s Theatre.

As part of the ongoing Sounds on the Square series, the DSF team will be on-site serving up bowls of gumbo — all for a great cause.

Join Darnall, Sikes & Frederick in Magdalen Square in Downtown Abbeville for an evening of live music by local favorite Dustin Dale Gaspard, gumbo and community spirit.

WHEN: Thursday, October 23, 2025

TIME: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Magdalen Square, Downtown Abbeville, LA