Gueydan's 49th annual Duck Festival parade draws in large crowds

GUEYDAN, LA - The 49th annual Duck Festival Parade brought Main Street to life Saturday afternoon, as crowds gathered in celebration of one of Gueydan’s most beloved traditions.

“We want to welcome everyone to Gueydan, Louisiana, and hope you have a quacking good time,” said Nadine Lepretre, assistant principal at Gueydan High School.

Paradegoers lined the streets, waving at floats, dancing to music, and enjoying the festive atmosphere. For many, including Eugene Walker of Abbeville, it was a new tradition in the making.

“Definitely going to come back next year,” Walker said. “It was the first time for our family, and it’s definitely going to be a second year or two.”

The parade featured a mix of local high school bands, dancers, and, of course, ducks, the signature symbol of the event.

Among those taking part were students from Gueydan High School, riding proudly on the Louisiana “Feed Your Soul” float.

“We are so excited, and they are excited as well,” Lepretre said. “I think this is the first time that they are on the float. We are so proud to be on the Louisiana Feed Your Soul float.”

From seasoned attendees to first-timers, the parade once again proved to be a cherished celebration of community, culture and Cajun charm.

