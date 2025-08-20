Gueydan Duck Festival starts Thursday

The annual Gueydan Duck Festival kicks off on Thursday, August 21 and continues through the weekend.

According to the festival website, the Vermilion Parish town was designated the Duck Capital of America in 1977 and the festival association was created by the Gueydan Jaycees and a group of interested citizens.

"The Festival is usually held the last full weekend in August. Since it does highlight the hunting heritage of the Acadiana region, the Duck Festival offers the public great entertainment with its Duck and Goose Calling Contest, Skeet Shooting, Dog Trials, Duck Dash, and Decoy Carving," the website says. "This is in addition to great food, nightly bands, Junior and Senior Queens pageants, a Grand Parade, Outdoor and Indoor Cooking Contest, and to top it all off, a thriling Carnival."

Here's the schedule of events:

Thursday, August 21, 2025

6:00PM Invocation and Opening Ceremonies

*FAMILY NIGHT & FREE ADMISSION*

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 6-10 pm-$25 Ride Bracelets-

6:30pm - 8:00pm The Beau Young Band

8:30pm - 10:00pm Kaleb Olivier and the Kinsmen

Friday, August 22, 2025

5:00 - 7:30 PM Skeet Shoot Competition

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc. - 6-10 pm- $27 Ride Bracelets-

6:30pm - 8:00pm The Adam Leger Band

8:30pm - 10:00pm Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

10:30pm-12:00am Three Thirty Seven

Saturday, August 23, 2025

10:00am-5:00pm Skeet Shoot Competition

5:30pm - Skeet Shoot Finals (NO SKEET SHOOT ON SUNDAY)

12:30pm Opening Ceremonies

1:00pm Senior Queens Pageant

3:00pm Grand Parade

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 2-10 pm-$30 Ride Bracelets-

4:00pm - 5:30 pm Steel Shot

6:00pm - 7:30pm Jaryd Lane

8:00pm - 9:30pm Gyth Rigdon

10:00pm - 12:00am Frank Foster

Sunday August 24, 2025

7:30am Outdoor Cook-off Registration

12:00pm Outdoor Cook-off Judging and Sampling

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 11 am-3 pm -$25 Ride Bracelets-

8:00am - 10:30am Layne Touchet

11:30am - 1:00pm 4 Horses

1:30pm - 3:00pm Richard LeBouef & Two Step

For more information, visit the festival website here.