Gueydan Duck Festival starts this Thursday

GUEYDAN, La. — The wait is almost over. The 50th Annual Gueydan Duck Festival begins this Thursday, August 27, bringing four days of live music, competition, food, family activities, and Louisiana tradition to the Gueydan Duck Festival Grounds.

For five decades, the Gueydan Duck Festival has celebrated the community proudly known as the “Duck Capital of America.” What began in 1977 has grown into a four-day celebration drawing thousands of visitors while honoring the traditions that have shaped Gueydan and the surrounding region, including waterfowl hunting, agriculture, Cajun culture, music, food, and family.

This year’s festival runs Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, with a full weekend of activities planned for festivalgoers of all ages.

Thursday, August 27

Festival weekend officially gets underway Thursday as the grounds open and the community comes together to begin the 50th anniversary celebration. All guests enter the grounds free of charge to enjoy carnival rides, food, entertainment, and the atmosphere that has made the opening night of Duck Festival weekend a tradition for generations of families.

Friday, August 28

Friday brings another full day of festival activities before nationally known country artist Tracy Byrd takes the stage as the evening’s headliner. Festivalgoers can spend the day enjoying food, carnival attractions, competitions, and entertainment before one of the most anticipated performances of the weekend.

Saturday, August 29

Saturday is packed with some of the Gueydan Duck Festival’s signature traditions, including the annual Grand Parade through downtown Gueydan, competitions, family activities, and live entertainment.

Saturday night, the celebration continues with Louisiana music legend Wayne Toups, bringing his signature sound to the stage for the festival’s milestone 50th anniversary.

Sunday, August 30

The celebration continues Sunday as the festival closes out its 50th year with additional events, entertainment, food, and opportunities for families and visitors to enjoy one final day in Gueydan. Louisiana’s culinary traditions take center stage through the festival’s Outdoor and Indoor Cooking Contests.

Throughout the four-day festival, attendees can expect live music every evening, carnival rides, Louisiana food, community events, Senior Queen Pageants, outdoor competitions, and traditions celebrating Gueydan’s connection to Louisiana’s waterfowl heritage.

“The Gueydan Duck Festival is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of the people, traditions, and outdoor heritage that make Louisiana special,” said Festival President Todd Scott. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we’re excited to welcome returning visitors while introducing a new generation to everything that has made this festival a Louisiana tradition.”

This year’s celebration follows a month of pre-festival activities that included the annual Wine & Cheese Reception, Junior Duck Festival Pageant, Duck Calling Contest, and Dog Trials, each highlighting a different part of the community and outdoor traditions behind the festival.

The 50th Annual Gueydan Duck Festival will be held August 27–30, 2026, at the Gueydan Duck Festival Grounds in Gueydan, Louisiana.

For the complete entertainment schedule, individual event information, and the latest festival updates, visit duckfestival.org or follow the Gueydan Duck Festival on social media.