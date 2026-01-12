Gueydan ATV crash leaves juvenile dead

VERMILION PARISH — An unidentified juvenile was killed in an ATV accident in Gueydan, according to officials.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded just after noon Sunday to reports of a side-by-side ATV that had overturned into a canal. Three people were riding in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities say two of the occupants were able to escape, but one juvenile did not and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities and ages of those involved have not been released. Investigators say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.