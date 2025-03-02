Golden moments: Vermilion seniors mark Mardi Gras with bingo and fun

ABBEVILLE, KATC - For seniors at the Vermilion Council on Aging, Mardi Gras celebrations may not involve standing outside waiting for parade throws, but it still brings excitement, fun, and a little bit of luck.

On Friday morning, a group of enthusiastic participants gathered for a game of bingo — a much-loved tradition among the senior community. With intense concentration, they marked their cards, hoping their lucky number would be called.

“I couldn’t believe it. I honestly couldn’t believe it,” said Paulette Broussard, a member of the Vermilion Council on Aging, after winning a round.

For Broussard and many others, bingo is more than just a game — it’s an enjoyable outing and a chance to socialize. "I enjoy playing. It’s an outing from working outside. I like to get out, and this is the coming to get out, the bingo. Not that I win a lot, but it’s fun," she said.

While the young may take to the streets for the parade, for seniors, it’s all about a more relaxed and accessible celebration. Broussard noted the challenges of attending Mardi Gras parades as one gets older. “We’re not standing outside waiting for the parade to come and the throws and stuff. Some of them can be long. When you’re younger, it’s okay. When you get older, and you have health problems and the balance and stuff, you just can’t do that. So this is nice to be able to get out and do this,” she explained.

At the Council on Aging, Mardi Gras is about making memories, having fun, and celebrating the season in a way that’s accessible for all. And for Paulette Broussard, that means a free space on her bingo card — and sometimes, even striking gold.