Friday night crash leaves two dead in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish Friday night.

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the incident that happened just after 11 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 14 near Fore Road.

Brian Mayard, 69, of Abbeville was driving west on Highway 14 with Guy McNeil, 45, of Youngsville as a passenger. Police said Mayard was traveling at a high rate of speed when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a culvert before overturning.

Neither Mayard nor McNeil were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind all motorists to make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. While not all crashes are survivable, these precautions can dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed.