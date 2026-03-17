Former Vermilion Parish Corrections Deputy fired for alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate

VERMILION PARISH — According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's office, Corrections Deputy Roicey Trahan, an 11- year deputy with the office, has been terminated from employment effective immediately following a grand jury indictment related to allegations of sexual misconduct involving an inmate at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Warden LaPorte received a complaint from an inmate alleging sexual misconduct involving Deputy Trahan. Due to the nature of the allegations, Warden LaPorte immediately requested an investigation and ensured that all investigative information was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for an external investigation.

Upon the grand jury's return of an indictment, Deputy Trahan was terminated from employment. Deputy Trahan was then booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and released on bond.

“Maintaining the safety, dignity, and rights of every individual in our custody is a fundamental responsibility of the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center,” said Sheriff Langlinais. “The conduct alleged in this case is a violation of our policies and the public trust that we cherish. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability,” Sheriff Langlinais said. “When an employee’s actions fall short of those standards, we will take appropriate action to ensure the public’s trust in our agency is maintained.”

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and acts promptly to investigate any complaint to ensure accountability and transparency.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as permitted by law.